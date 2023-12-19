Myles Garrett teamed up with The Word Church to give back this Christmas

The holidays aren't always joyful for all.

This was the motivation behind Word Mart 2023 - A Winter Wonderland for Kids, an event hosted by The Word Church in collaboration with the Vernon Family Foundation and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

According to a press release from The Word Church, "Word Mart 2023 is a festive event designed to bring joy and blessings to hundreds of children in need this holiday season."

On Monday night, Garrett joined the heartwarming event at The Word Church in Warrensville Heights to take photos with the families.

Families had the opportunity to enjoy free toys, clothes, coats, shoes, food, as well as engaging activities and entertainment.