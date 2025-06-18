NAACP Cleveland Branch to host biggest fundraiser of the year

CLEVELAND — This Saturday, the NAACP Cleveland Branch is getting ready to host its Annual Freedom Fund Dinner, and they said they are celebrating another successful year of fundraising.

For the last 113 years, the organization has hosted this fundraiser to support critical programs, initiatives and advocacy efforts throughout the community.

Now, Executive Director Edwin Hubbard said this work will continue after he said they raised more than $300,000 for the third straight year.

With these funds, Hubbard said they will continue fighting for racial and social justice, which Hubbard said aligns with this year’s theme of ‘Resilient Voices, Relentless Progress’.

Hubbard said Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and creator of The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones, would be the event’s Keynote Speaker.

“I am ecstatic that this landed on Juneteenth weekend this year because what Juneteenth means to us as a people, but then also the conversation that we're having, you know, in the time where people are burning books and showing hatred in so many ways, people are being anti-Semitic and are combating and saying negative things about the LGBTQIA community and constantly condemning the black community. We're still fighting and we're still fighting forward,” said Hubbard.

The event will be held at the Cleveland Hotel, formerly known as the Renaissance Hotel.

Although tickets are sold out for the main event, the organization is hosting an after-party, where you can buy a ticket for $25.

If you can’t attend and would like to still support, Hubbard encourages people to donate and sign up to be a member by clicking here.