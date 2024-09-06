National 401(k) Day: Are you retirement ready?

CLEVELAND — The Friday after Labor Day, Sept. 6, is National 401(k) Day. It's a good time to focus on your retirement planning and preparation.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with LaRese Purnell, managing partner at CLE Consulting Firm, about the importance of prioritizing your financial future.

"As soon as you start a job or if you're at an existing job, make sure you talk to your HR department and figure out what your 401(k) benefits are," said Purnell. "In most cases, companies are matching your contributions up to a certain amount."

Once you start investing in a 401(k), Purnell suggests reviewing your account periodically to see if you're reaching your financial goals for the future.

"You should be meeting with your financial advisor at least twice a year," said Purnell. "You want to have more of a proactive and a reactive approach to it."

If you don't have access to a 401(k) plan, there are alternatives like a Traditional IRA or Roth IRA. For more information, CLICK HERE.