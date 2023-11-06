Nestlé to lay off 77 employees from Solon campus in 2024

Food and beverage company Nestlé is "making changes to their Solon teams," the company said in a statement.

According to the Department of Job and Family Services website, 77 employees will be laid off from Nestlé's Solon campus by the beginning of 2024.

The Solon campus is "home to Nestlé Professional, Nestlé Research & Development, Nestlé USA, and Nestlé Quality Assurance Center," says the company's website.

A spokesperson with Nestlé provided the following statement in response to the layoffs:

As we set ourselves up to best serve our consumers now and for the future, we must stay ahead of the changing market and consumer trends. We are making changes to some of our Solon teams, which unfortunately results in the elimination of certain positions. We are committed to supporting all people impacted throughout this transition. Solon continues to be an important hub for many of our U.S. businesses.