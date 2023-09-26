New Cuyahoga County council, upcoming health fair to focus on women's health

On Tuesday, Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne announced the introduction of legislation to create a Cuyahoga County Women's Health Advisory Council ahead of a health fair and expo that will also be putting women's health at the forefront.

The council's goal is to support women's access to the full range of healthcare options, including reproductive and maternal health and to eliminate health disparities.

It’s an effort that Dr. Airica Steed, CEO and president of the MetroHealth system, says is long overdue.



Once the council is approved, it will have 13 members. They plan to start in October.

“What we're doing, plus what this is symbolizing, together, is part of the same effort to make sure women are in charge of their healthcare decisions and that they are empowered and have the tools that they need to live healthy lives," said Dr. Lauren Beene, a pediatrician with Suburban Pediatrics.

Before the council starts, there is a Multicultural Women's Health Fair and Expo. Women from all over Cuyahoga County are invited to get free health screenings, receive information, learn how to advocate and enjoy entertainment.

"For far too long, women in our community have taken the back seat. We do so many great jobs taking care of everyone around us, and oftentimes, we take the back burner," Steed said. "So, this event is all about prioritizing women's health, especially women’s health equity."

That event happening this Saturday.

Organizers hope that this free event will help increase access and remove barriers.

Transportation, food and parking are all included. No insurance is required.

Keynote speakers include U.S. Congresswoman Shontel Brown, Susan Haslam, Dr. Victor Vernon, Nicole Ward, and Meera Kondapaneni.

There will also be hands-on CPR and AED demonstrations, meditation sessions with Inner Bliss Yoga Studio, a group mural activity, and more.

It is from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. You can find more details and register by clicking here or calling 216-957-3862.