New 'Dino Cove' exhibit unearthed at Cleveland Zoo

Get ready for Cleveland's own Jurassic Park-style attraction opening at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this week.

The exhibit is called Dino Cove, and it opens May 8 near Waterfowl Lake.

Zoogoers will have the opportunity to walk among two dozen animatronic dinosaurs and hunt for fossils in a dig pit.

You'll also be able to take photos with a giant, 65-foot-long Brachiosaurus and the king of the dinosaurs, a 40-foot-long Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Joe Thompson | Cleveland Metroparks

Guests will learn about various dinosaurs that lived during the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

Entrance to Dino Cove costs $4, and a regular admission zoo ticket is required. Zoo member pricing is $3.