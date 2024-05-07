New 'Dino Cove' exhibit unearthed at Cleveland Zoo

Get ready for Cleveland's own Jurassic Park-style attraction opening at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this week.
The exhibit is called Dino Cove, and it opens May 8 near Waterfowl Lake.
Zoogoers will have the opportunity to walk among two dozen animatronic dinosaurs and hunt for fossils in a dig pit.
You'll also be able to take photos with a giant, 65-foot-long Brachiosaurus and the king of the dinosaurs, a 40-foot-long Tyrannosaurus Rex.
Guests will learn about various dinosaurs that lived during the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.
Entrance to Dino Cove costs $4, and a regular admission zoo ticket is required. Zoo member pricing is $3.
