New expansion project underway at Cleveland Hopkins to relieve congestion

CLEVELAND — As more people travel, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is now seeking to make the experience easier through a new expansion project.

“The more they can do to make it smoother for everyone, I think the better the experience will be,” said Mairin Mansino, a frequent traveler.

Back in March, News 5 first told you about some big changes to help travelers like Mansino quickly get to their destinations.

“I’ve lived here for 11 years; I travel a lot. There are more people traveling,” said Mansino.

Now, Airport Development Assistant Director Dennis Kramer said that work has begun to expand TSA lanes from two to four at the central security checkpoint.

“We just in general need more security screening checkpoints,” said Kramer.

Increased demand is also another factor since Kramer said there are more travelers specifically coming to the airport’s central checkpoint to use TSA PreCheck.

“This is really just kind of some temporary fixes to help alleviate some of the congestion that we see on the day-to-day until we get to some of those larger projects opening in the next several years,” said Kramer.

While construction is beginning during one of the busier travel seasons, travelers like Jerry Gideon said it’s needed.

“Travel by itself is getting more and more inconvenient,” said Gideon.

As a frequent traveler, Gideon said he’s noticed more people taking advantage of TSA PreCheck, so he hopes this project will relieve some of that congestion.

“Getting in and out of the airport more quickly saves a lot of time. We can be more productive in business and business travel and makes it a little bit easier for people to come and visit us as well,” said Gideon.

Kramer said the two lanes in the central checkpoint will stay open throughout construction.

But the restrooms will be closed to prepare for relocation and remodeling.

“Anything that will get us in and out more quickly, just frees up more time,” said Gideon.

The project is expected to be completed next year in January.