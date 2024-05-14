New gallery display addresses stigma at South-Euclid Lyndhurst Library

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — One local organization is taking a stand against substance abuse stigma by bringing words and personal stories to life through a gallery display at South-Euclid Lyndhurst Library.

“I have been away from drugs for eight and a half years. I was an IVF heroin user, and so anything is possible for us,” said Project White Butterfly Founder and Executive Director, Sara Szelagowski.

Dispelling stigma is something Kim Tatro tells News 5 she’s working to address by showing people there is help and hope for those who need it.

“The stigma is definitely very difficult and it’s a huge barrier for people,” said Project White Butterfly Care Navigator and Outreach Coordinator Tatro.

For many years, Tatro says she struggled with substance abuse.

“I had a babysitter who had offered me something to huff when I was five years old, and when you’re five-years-old, you can’t make good decisions, so I know for sure it’s not a choice,” said Tatro.

Now 18 years into recovery, Tatro says she hopes her story can touch the lives of others.

“We’re trying to reach those people who are struggling and give them that lived experience in a safe place to share, and so we just really want to help as many people as we can,” said Tatro.

One of the ways Tatro and Sara Szelagowski say they’re raising awareness around substance abuse, and how stigma creates barriers for people is through a display at the South Euclid Lyndhurst Library.

Through the educational opportunity filled with facts and data about substance abuse, personal experiences and even a mirror visualization of words, Szelgowski says she hopes they’re one step closer to dispelling stigma, especially during Mental Health Awareness Month.

"A lot of time substance use comes along with mental health. Often times, it’s dual diagnosis and so having these conversations is so important all the time, but now that in the community there’s an extra emphasis on it being Mental Health Awareness Month, I think it’s a great time to do this,” said Szelgowski.

The gallery is on display until May 25th.

The ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga sponsored the printing and purchase of display stands for the gallery. If you aren’t able to see it in-person, they also host it on their website as a digital gallery.

Also, click here to submit your feedback on this gallery.