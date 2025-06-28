New housing revitalization project coming to this Cleveland neighborhood

CLEVELAND — There’s a new housing revitalization project planned for Mountview Avenue in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant Neighborhood.

But first, they’re hosting a community engagement block party on Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. at 10601 Mountview Ave.

Developers said the goal is to gather the community’s feedback while also providing them with the opportunity to review the renderings of what the project will look like.

“Ten years ago, it was an idea. But right now, it’s an actual plan and we’re taking action,” said Quinton Green. “I’m restoring a family legacy.”

Growing up, Green told News 5 that Mountview Avenue in Cleveland was his home.

But from the looks of the street’s current condition, it’s hard to tell that there used to be any life.

“This land is land that my dad acquired back in 1991,” said Green. “Due to the real estate conditions of 2008, he lost a home, and after that the home actually got demolished because it started to deteriorate because of vacancy.”

Fifteen years later, all signs of life are now gone.

But Green said he’s on a mission to bring it back through a new housing revitalization project for the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, thanks to his work as the principal of Destined for Greatness Planning and Development.

“We’re going to start with seven homes to start with on the street and then we’re going to expand from there,” said Green.

Green said there are several phases to his plan, like securing more money to hopefully break ground in March 2026.

“Up until this point, I’ve funded everything out of my own pocket,” Green said.

There’s even a community engagement block party on Saturday to gather feedback from longtime residents, such as Edna Young, who told News 5 that she never gave up on her neighborhood after living there for the last 34 years.

Despite its current appearance, Young said she still has fond memories of her peaceful community, so she decided to stay because, as she put it, “It’s mine.”

Now, she said she hopes Green will restore what she says has been lost.

“When it started going down, it just made me want to push harder. It’s like Quinton has got that idea that he’s going to bring this neighborhood back, good. I’m all for it,” Young said.