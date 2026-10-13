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Hulu drops trailer for Browns-inspired TV drama series 'The Land'

The TV series will tackle family, football and the Browns
Christopher Meloni Browns practice
Camryn Justice
Christopher Meloni Browns practice
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CLEVELAND — A trailer has been released for a new Hulu TV series that blends family drama and football, with the Cleveland Browns at the center of the story.

"The Land" is a six-episode series following fictional Browns head coach Danny Roarke, played by Christopher Meloni, as he navigates leading the team after drafting Ohio State quarterback Connor Roarke, who happens to be his son.

Watch the full trailer:

"'The Land' tells the story of two families as high-stakes drama plays out not only on the field but also in the front offices of this NFL franchise, as a loyal fanbase wants a winning season now … or face big changes if they don’t," a plot synopsis on Hulu reads.

Meloni is best known for his role as Detective Elliot Stabler on the popular show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

In addition to Meloni, Mandy Moore, Chace Crawford and William H. Macy are set to star in the new series. Showrunner Dan Fogleman previously worked on the Hulu series "Paradise" and "This Is Us."

Macy will play fictional Browns owner Hank Durkin, who must decide which of his two daughters should take over the team.

In August 2025, Meloni was spotted attending a Browns training camp session. After practice, he spent time with players, tossed the ball around and took plenty of pictures, including one with News 5's Camryn Justice.

The series will be released on Feb. 15, 2027, one day after Super Bowl LXI.

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