New lawsuit filed against Cleveland Heights, mayor's wife

A former Cleveland Heights employee is suing the city and the mayor's wife.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas by Patrick Costigan, who worked as a special assistant to Mayor Kahlil Seren.

In the lawsuit, Costigan states that the mayor's wife, Natalie McDaniel, who is not a city employee, was acting as his supervisor and made anti-Semitic remarks.

Read the lawsuit below:

The mayor has previously denied the allegations, stating that his wife's remarks had been taken out of context and altered.

Her remarks led to a civil rights complaint:

Cleveland Heights mayor’s wife accused of antisemitic remarks in civil rights complaint

RELATED: Cleveland Heights mayor’s wife accused of antisemitic remarks in civil rights complaint

After the alleged anti-Semitic remarks were made, the mayor released a 15-minute video statement on his official Facebook page.

Watch our coverage of his statement below:

Cleveland Heights Mayor finally responds to allegations of his wife making anti-Jewish remarks

RELATED: Cleveland Heights Mayor responds to allegations of his wife making anti-Jewish remarks

Last week, the city council discussed filing a "loss of confidence" resolution. That resolution, as well as the new lawsuit, could be discussed at Monday's council meeting.