Cleveland Heights mayor’s wife accused of antisemitic remarks in civil rights complaint

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The motto in the City of Cleveland Heights is 'All Are Welcome,' but lately, some residents say they have felt like it no longer stands true.

On May 14, Sobel, Wade & Mapley, LLC filed a complaint against the City of Cleveland Heights with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.

The complaint accuses Mayor Khalil Seren's wife, Natalie McDaniel, of using anti-Semitic language when discussing city employees.

Alleged text messages from McDaniel to Seren, and former Special Assistant to the Mayor, Patrick Costigan, are included in the complaint.

It reveals McDaniel describing Cleveland Heights Planning Commission Chair Jessica Cohen, who is Jewish, as a "broodmare."

A broodmare is a female horse that is kept primarily for breeding.

The complaint states that the use of the "broodmare" is a coded reference to the number of children in Orthodox Jewish families.

Additionally, McDaniel's texts attached to the complaint allegedly claim Cohen is on the Planning Commission simply to benefit Orthodox Jewish residents.

"She (Jessica Cohen) is destined for a glue factory and the days drag on," McDaniel's texts read to Seren and Costigan.

The complaint also claims McDaniel made religiously charged comments regarding a current councilmember, a resident who spoke during public comment, calling her "that Jewish b***h," and former city employees.

Following the release of the complaint, as first reported by Cleveland.com, those who live in Cleveland Heights told me they're fed up.

Dozens of residents showed up Monday night, two hours prior to the City Council meeting, in protest of McDaniel and the Mayor's lack of response to the complaint.

"I just want to make clear that this is not about the mayor's wife. This is about the mayor and whatnot, only he invited in, but he empowered at City Hall, and it's not just the anti-Semitic remarks. We've seen other things from her," Josie Moore said. "That's just absolutely unacceptable. I can't believe that this is the first time he's ever heard of her saying these things. They're married, so this is what he empowered. Is this what he believes in? And if it is, he's not our mayor, and he's got to go."

Moore told me all she has wanted to see is the mayor stand up against the allegations circling his wife.

"If you're in the LGBTQIA community, if you're in the Jewish community, whatever, you deserve to be treated with kindness and respect and humanity. That's not happening in our city hall," Moore added. "When that doesn't happen in city hall, that reverberates all throughout the city, and that's going to tear our city apart. This has to stop now so that our city can begin healing as soon as possible."

Moore brought her 6-year-old daughter, Sam, with her to Monday's protest.

Sam's sign reads, "Mayor Seren, you're not making the Cleveland Heights I want to grow up in."

"That was the one that I guess resonated with her and I kept suggesting more and she kept saying no, that's the one," Moore shared.

Moore said the only way to move forward from these concerning allegations is for Seren to resign.

"We need to start healing, and that's not going to happen until he vacates Cleveland Heights City Hall," Moore stated.

I also talked with longtime Cleveland Heights resident, Michael Bennett. He echoes much of what Moore told me, saying the city's first-ever mayor has failed them.

"I personally still strongly believe we have the right system, but I believe we have the wrong person in that office right now. That's come to light not just through the comments of his wife, which are awful, and there's a lot more there," Bennett explained. "We've reached a boiling point. Things have boiled over. A death by 1,000 cuts, and we've had our thousandth cut."

Bennett is a member of the Jewish community, and he said he was disheartened to hear of the civil rights complaint.

"We don't need to bring hatred into Cleveland Heights," Bennett stated. "As a former journalist, I'm all about free speech. But when that speech is directed at civic leaders and city employees doing their job, it's especially heinous and especially vitriolic."

Bennett said the only way through is, is with the mayor's resignation.

"We see the damage that's happened already, and I'm just scared to death, frankly, that more damage will continue," Bennett said.

Both Moore and Bennett were hoping Mayor Seren would address the allegations of anti-Semitism.

"As far as I'm concerned, anything less than immediate full-throated condemnation equals condoning, and in the atmosphere of the United States right now, as far as I'm concerned, condoning equals supporting," Moore stated.

Bennett added, "Past performance is the best indicator of future performance. Based on his past performance, I will say no. Based on my personally optimistic nature, I would like to think that maybe he's getting the message and will do the right thing."

At the beginning of Monday's city council meeting, Mayor Seren had the opportunity to address the complaint, but he did not.

I’ve prepared a statement and I’ll be releasing that tomorrow. Tonight, I’m here to listen to everybody here to speak. City of Cleveland Heights Mayor Khalil Siren

Following the lack of comment, dozens of residents took to the podium during public comment to condemn the allegations of McDaniel.

City council also introduced a Resolution condemning Antisemitism. It passed unanimously and went into effect immediately as it was deemed an emergency.

Cleveland Heights City Council members each spoke before it passed to personally condemn antisemitism and the lack of response from the mayor.

"As a city leader, your judgment has failed you," Councilwoman Gail Larson said.

"The mayor has been silent," Councilman Craig Cobb stated.

"We need to close the door on all this hatred," Vice President of Council Davida Russell detailed.

Council President Tony Cuda said, "I'm disappointed. I'm repulsed, and most of all sorry to the Jewish community that has to endure this hate speech."

Cleveland Heights will have its second mayoral election this November. So far, two candidates have filed to run, including a current councilmember.

It's unknown if Seren will seek re-election.

We'll check back in with the mayor's office on Tuesday for his statement.