New lead assistance program coming to Summit County

A new lead program is on its way to Summit, and the county is utilizing a $6 million, 4-year federal grant to fund the program.

Households that meet the income qualifications and have children are eligible to apply for the program.

Summit County estimated that almost one-third of the houses in the county were built before 1940, and more than 75% were built before the year lead-based paint was banned.

Exposure to lead can have devastating effects on the brain and nervous system, especially in children.

More than 1,300 children in Cleveland tested positive for elevated levels of lead in their blood last year.

