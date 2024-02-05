New milestone: Ohio Turnpike passes 100,000 EV charging sessions

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission announced Monday that its 241-mile-long toll road has surpassed 100,000 charging sessions since adding electric vehicle charges in 2019.

According to turnpike officials, there are 16 Electrify America charging units and 64 Tesla Superchargers in use. The turnpike operates 14 service plazas across the state.

You can find the Electrify America charges at the following locations:



Indian Meadow (westbound) and Tiffin River (eastbound) at milepost 20.8 in West Unity

Blue Heron (westbound) and Wyandot (eastbound) at milepost 76.9 in Genoa

You can find the Tesla Superchargers at the following locations:

Great Lakes (westbound) and Towpath (eastbound) at milepost 170.1 in Broadview Hts.

Mahoning Valley (westbound) and Glacier Hills (eastbound) at milepost 237.2 in New Springfield

“The number of EVs charged on the Ohio Turnpike has continued to increase steadily year-over-year since 2019,” said Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the turnpike commission. “As sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids continue to increase, we are considering options to increase the number of EV charging units at additional service plaza locations.”