New smile suite revealed at UH to treat patients with medical complexities

CLEVELAND — University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital has revealed an initiative aimed at reshaping the dental experience for children, especially those facing medical complexities or behavioral concerns.

Dr. Kelly Kirtland spearheads this initiative, emphasizing the importance of providing a safe haven for children with diverse medical conditions.

“We are the safety net for all children in this area,” Kirkland said.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a team dedicated to personalized attention, the Smile Suite aims to redefine the dental experience for its young patients.

From specialized monitors for oral conscious sedation to spacious rooms accommodating medical equipment, every aspect of the facility is tailored to ensure comfort and efficacy.

“These children need care from someone,” Kirkland said. “Everyone deserves good dental care.”

All seven suites at the clinic feature nitrous oxide, a measure aimed at alleviating anxiety during procedures, particularly for children with conditions like Autism or Down syndrome.

Other equipment, including an intra-oral scanner, will be used for infants with cleft lip/palate, and the 3D printer will be used to create naso-alveolar molding (NAM) appliances for babies who require them.

With the demand for pediatric dental services on the rise, the opening of the Smile Suite couldn't come soon enough.

There is currently a few month's waitlist to get in, but Kirkland says they will make adjustments as they can for emergencies.

The space was made possible by donations from local philanthropists along with funding from the State of Ohio and Delta Dental Foundation.