New traffic pattern: No turn on red at I-90 WB Nagel Road exit in Avon

If you're a west-sider who takes I-90 home and gets off at Nagel Road, your commute is about to get a tiny bit longer.

Late Friday morning, Avon Police announced that you will no longer be able to make a right turn on red at the exit ramp.

Prior to this change, the curb lane was able to turn right on red, but Avon Police say too many crashes at the ramp prompted the change.

"We are hopeful this change will help to reduce these accidents and make this area safer for all. Please make note of this change if you travel this route and plan accordingly," Avon Police said.

The map embedded below shows the location of the traffic change: