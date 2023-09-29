New UAW strike concern: will auto suppliers be able to get laid-off workers back?

CLEVELAND — As the UAW strike rolls on, the financial fallout will soon start impacting the bottom-line of small businesses here in Northeast Ohio.

In the shadows of Interstate-77 near Slavic Village, sits Stripmatic, a significant cog in the auto production wheel.

"We use metal stamping equipment to fabricate automotive parts that typically go into automotive suspensions or chassis and frames for pickups and SUVs," said Bill Adler, Stripmatic owner.

Cleveland workers – delivering key components for Detroit's big three.

"For a small company, we're in every GM pickup and SUV, we're in every Jeep pickup and SUV, and Ford heavy duty trucks," said Adler.

In the short term, UAW workers walking off the assembly line won't negatively impact the cash flow at Stripmatic according to Adler.

"I actually was surprised by how strong the UAW leader came out," said Adler.

But if the strike lingers beyond 60-to-90 days that will change.

"It's going to hurt our profitability and our employees," said Adler.

The last UAW strike in 2019, involving General Motors, which lasted 40 days, took a toll on the local manufacturer.

"It did impact our bottom line, and it impacted our employee bonuses at the end of the year that they got less than had they been able to settle quicker," said Adler.

Adler is confident he can keep his 40 employees on the job through the strike.

With less demand for auto parts, and his team freed up a bit, they can tackle other outstanding tasks.

"And now we might be able to get those accomplished. We’re going to try to make the best of a bad situation," said Adler.

News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank also spoke with David Klotz, president of Precision Metalforming Association in Independence about the UAW strike impact.

"60% of our membership supply to the auto industry," said Klotz.

Klotz said staffing is top of mind for many of their 920 member companies.

"And so that's our probably biggest fear of our members is if i have to lay off any of our workforce, if I ever, if I get them back and, you know, the chances of getting everyone back is very slim and it's so hard to find people now," said Klotz.

With Cleveland home to several family-owned businesses like his, that are key in the automotive supply chain, Adler is preparing for the worst but remains optimistic.

"Our hope is that both parties get this agreement going, and we're able to get back to making American automotive parts," said Adler.

