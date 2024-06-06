NEW VIDEO: North Olmsted toddler stabbing suspect visited police station, several stores before fatal attack

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — New details are emerging about the moments before a suspect randomly attacked a mother and her young son in the parking lot of a North Olmsted Giant Eagle. Bionca Ellis is facing murder, aggravated murder and other charges. She’s accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old Julian Wood and injuring his mother Monday afternoon.

North Olmsted Police said Ellis has had previous contact with officers but never showed violent criminal behavior. Body-worn camera footage released Thursday shows North Olmsted officers arresting the 32-year-old Wednesday, May 29, on an outstanding warrant.

At the time, Ellis was using a wheelchair and pushing a roller suitcase along the sidewalk near the city’s Walmart. She cooperated with police when they placed her under arrest.

“What do you need me to do? Do you need me to get up?” she asked the officer in the body camera video.

Police said Ellis was released from custody Friday. She returned to the North Olmsted Police Department Monday afternoon to ask about some property. Surveillance video from the lobby shows her leaving after being told the arresting officer wasn’t working.

“She was a little disappointed in that, but nothing out of the ordinary,” said North Olmsted Detective Sgt. Matt Beck, explaining Ellis never showed any signs of aggression.

Beck said Ellis went to the Giant Eagle shopping plaza across the street, where he said she stole two kitchen knives from a thrift store. She briefly visited another store in the plaza before dropping one knife and going inside the Giant Eagle with the other knife.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows Ellis walking past the registers in the store, knife in hand, when she bumps into the mother pushing her 3-year-old son in the shopping cart.

After the brief encounter, the video shows the suspect following the family to their car, where police say the stabbing happened.

“From the time she left our station and to the attack at Giant Eagle was just about 15 minutes,” said Beck.

Three-year-old Julian Wood died from his injuries suffered in the attack. His mother was treated and released from the hospital for her injuries.

In the parking lot, a memorial has been growing in the days since the attack. It’s drawn the attention of neighbors and others, leaving toys, flowers and decorations.

“It’s very sad. I just don’t get it. I don’t understand it at all,” said Lynn Ohlemacher.

She told News 5 that her daughter had been at the grocery store about 15 minutes before the attack.

“I haven’t felt right since this happened,” she said. “There’s no words.”

Mary Lynn Galloway was placing a blue pinwheel in the memorial when she spoke to News 5.

“It was just something I had to do,” she said. “It’s so sad. He’s just a baby. This lady comes out of nowhere - for what reason? To kill. Why did she do this?”

Investigators have said the attack was random, and there is no clear motive. Ellis has been indicted on several charges, including murder and aggravated murder.

Since the attack, the community has been rallying around the family. An online fundraiser had collected more than $190,000 in donations by Thursday afternoon.

“My heart goes out to the parents. There’s just no words. I know they’re collecting money and that’s nice and all this… but nothing will bring him back. It’s just a horrible thing that happened,” said Ohlemacher.

“My hope for them is that the family receives the justice they deserve,” said Beck. “And that they find peace and comfort and eventually - I know it’s going to be very difficult - but to try to heal from this.”

Galloway added, “He’s up in heaven. He’s in God’s hands. God got another little angel.”

Ellis is scheduled to be arraigned on charges in Cuyahoga County court on Monday, June 10. She is currently in custody on a $1 million bond.