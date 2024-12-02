New York State troopers transport woman stranded in snow storm for heart transplant at Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND — New York State troopers helped transport a 64-year-old woman to Cleveland Clinic for a heart transplant after the woman and her husband became stranded on State Route 5 due to the snowstorm on Friday, according to New York State Police.

Troopers made contact with a 64-year-old woman who left the Rochester area with her husband to head to the Cleveland Clinic for a heart transplant.

While they were on State Route 5, they became stranded in the town of Portland because of how severe the snowstorm and road conditions were, NYSP said.

According to NYSP, the 64-year-old woman had a battery-powered heart pump, and her husband contacted a nurse from Cleveland Clinic before the situation became critical while they were stranded.

Police say the nurse contacted state police, and troopers were able to stay in contact with the woman and her husband until finding them with a NYSP utility task vehicle.

Officials say troopers made a plan to transport the woman to the Portland Fire Department and then to Westfield Memorial Hospital. From there, troopers transported her to the Jamestown Airport in Chautauqua County, New York, where the storm was clear. The 64-year-old woman was then flown by plane to Cleveland Clinic for the heart transplant.

New York State Police expressed its gratitude to everyone involved:

This is an incredible story of perseverance and coordination! The actions of the Troopers, medical staff, and transportation teams highlight how critical teamwork and quick thinking can save lives, even in the face of severe weather conditions. It’s heartening to see such dedication to ensuring a patient received a life-saving heart transplant despite the challenges posed by the snowstorm.



During the winter storm from Thanksgiving to December 1, in the southern areas of Western New York along the I-90 corridor from Erie County to the Pennsylvania state line, Troopers have assisted 111 disabled vehicles, investigated 82 property damage collisions and investigated seven personal injury collisions.





New York State Police

According to National Weather Services and Ashtabula Sheriff's, both east and westbound lanes from Highway 11 to the Ohio and Pennsylvania lines are closed due to the snow that started on thanksgiving.

More snow is on the way for Northeast Ohio

RELATED: UPDATE: More lake-effect snow to come! Latest timing, totals & impacts to expect...