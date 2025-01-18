Newburgh Heights Police arrests intoxicated wrong way driver after pursuit

The Newburgh Heights Police Department arrested an intoxicated driver who ended up driving the wrong way on an exit ramp Friday night, according to police.

At approximately 8:22 p.m., Newburgh Heights police tried to stop a driver they suspected intoxicated on Harvard Avenue.

Officials say the vehicle continued westbound on Harvard Avenue, attempted to escape officers, and traveled westbound across the Denison Bridge through various streets and interstate highways.

According to police, officers deployed spike strips, which took out two tires on the suspect's vehicle.

The department says the vehicle eventually tried to enter State Route 176 northbound in the southbound lanes by Steelyard Commons. A precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver was conducted, and the vehicle was stopped while driving the wrong-way on an exit ramp to SR 176.

Police say the driver was taken into custody and was found to be intoxicated and in possession of a loaded firearm. The driver also has pending charges of operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), fleeing, using weapons while intoxicated, and having a weapon while under disability.