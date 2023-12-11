Watch Now
Newly released bodycam video shows officers save unresponsive driver after crash

Newly released body camera video shows local police officers from two departments working to save a driver who was trapped and unresponsive after a car crash.
Posted at 10:57 PM, Dec 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-10 22:58:53-05

The video shows police arriving at the scene of an accident on Cedar Road last week.

Smoke was coming from the car when officers from University Circle and Case Western Reserve University Police Departments arrived.

The officers moved quickly to break through the windshield to free the driver.

Commendation letters have been written for the officers and a dispatcher involved.

