News 5 honored with regional Murrow Award for Excellence in Video

News 5 Cleveland has long been a station that prides itself on the quality of stories it tells, and that tradition continues as News 5 has been honored with a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for “Excellence in Video.”

Photojournalist David Colabine brought News 5 the award for his story "Donte's Gift Express," a story about the good happening in East Cleveland. Oftentimes, journalists cover the crime, corruption and chaos that goes on in East Cleveland. Donté Gibbs, an East Cleveland native, had a mission to change what people think of his city.

In December 2024, Colabine followed Gibbs around the community during the holiday season to watch him give back to the community—literally.

Colabine put a spotlight on that effort.

You can watch the full story below:

News 5 Cleveland will now advance to the national competition, with the winners announced in August. The awards are given out by the Radio Television Digital News Association.