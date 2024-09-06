News 5 viewers help donate over $31,000 to Give a Child a Book

CLEVELAND — Thanks to the generosity of our viewers and a commitment to match their giving by the Scripps Howard Fund, News 5 is proud to announce it raised $31,360 for the Give a Child a Book campaign in a single day.

This campaign, a tradition for News 5 and its viewers, ensures children at local schools have access to books in their homes.

Thanks to your generosity, 27,146 books have been given away locally before this year’s campaign.

A child who can’t read at grade level by third grade is four times less likely to graduate from high school. Getting books into a child's home is a huge way to help. That's the mission of the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.

This year, News 5 is partnering with Stephanie Tubbs Jones School and Wade Park School in Cleveland to get more books into the hands of young students.

How 'If You Give a Child a Book' is helping to set students up for success

