News 5's Camryn Justice emcees CL3 Alliance event; sports teams, police sit down to talk about positive change

It's a new partnership between all three of Cleveland's professional sports teams. It's called the CL3 (Browns, Cavaliers and Guardians) Alliance. The goal is to create positive change in Northeast Ohio communities regarding social justice.

Thursday, there was an event at Progressive Field where around 100 participants showed up.

Members of the community sat at tables with police officers.

CL3 Alliance

Those in attendance had a chance to share their perspectives on ways to improve relationships between the community and police.

CL3 Alliance

The event occurred days after a grand jury declined to indict in the deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker.

CL3 Alliance

Our very own Camryn Justice emceed the event.

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti also attended.

News 5 Cleveland

"We recognize there is not only an opportunity for us as individuals, our three organizations (Browns, Cavs, Guardians), and members of the community, but a responsibility to be a part of positive change for the future," Antonetti said.

The event was the twelfth in-person Conversation for Change the CL3 Alliance has hosted. Each event "emphasizes the partnership's commitment to improving relations between law enforcement and communities in Northeast Ohio, particularly youth."

Watch live and local news any time:

Good Morning Cleveland Saturday at 10

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.