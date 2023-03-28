Watch Now
NFL owners say players can wear number zero

And one player has already taken them up on it
Posted at 4:17 PM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 16:17:16-04

NFL owners are allowing players to wear number zero jerseys, according to the NFL Network.

Offensive and defensive linemen are excluded from this new rule. Punters and placekickers are now able to wear numbers 0-49 and 90-99.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley from the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that he will be rocking number zero for the season. It appears he is the first player in the league to grab the number.

Could someone on the Browns be next?

