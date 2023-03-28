NFL owners say players can wear number zero

NFL owners are allowing players to wear number zero jerseys, according to the NFL Network.

Offensive and defensive linemen are excluded from this new rule. Punters and placekickers are now able to wear numbers 0-49 and 90-99.

Here’s the full proposal that owners approved, allowing any player to wear Number Zero except offensive and defensive linemen.



Also, punters and placekickers can now wear numbers 0-49 and 90-99. CC: @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/7cqNoUBN1G — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley from the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that he will be rocking number zero for the season. It appears he is the first player in the league to grab the number.

Excited to be the first @Jaguars player to wear zero - shout out to @JagsEquip! #ReadyToWork pic.twitter.com/MfympKGWSl — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 28, 2023

Could someone on the Browns be next?

