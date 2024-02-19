Nike North Coast Cup Volleyball Tournament serves up success for Cleveland's economy

CLEVELAND — Volleyball is serving up major success for Cleveland.

From Feb. 17-19, more than 3,500 youth athletes competed in the Nike North Coast Cup Volleyball Tournament at the Huntington Convention Center in Downtown Cleveland.

Forty courts were set up inside the facility. Athletes came from about 12 states, and there were 30 teams from Canada, said Mike Mulhall, senior vice president of business operations for the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

News 5 Cleveland 40 volleyball courts were set up inside the Huntington Convention Center for the Nike North Coast Cup Volleyball Tournament.

"I think people are seeing the track record...if you put a tournament on in Cleveland, you’re going to fill the building,” Mulhall said.

Mulhall said volleyball is growing in popularity, and Cleveland has the venue space and walkability factor to be a good host and rake in cash.

“We're estimating about $3.6 million in economic activity based on the non-local spending here this weekend,” Mulhall said.

That non-local factor is critical. The Newcomb family traveled from Detroit so their daughter, Sophie, could compete.

"This tournament I actually had a lot of fun,” Sophie said. “I think it was good that we were playing a higher level than we usually play.”

News 5 Cleveland More than 3,500 youth athletes came to Cleveland for the Nike North Coast Cup Volleyball Tournament.

Families like the Newcombs are spending money on hotels, food and entertainment. Mulhall said events like the volleyball tournament are a great introduction to Cleveland.

Will Newcomb said he enjoyed seeing the Downtown skyline.

“A lot of history here too I can tell,” Will said. “So we will be coming back in the summertime to explore the city more."

Khyan Curry is another teen playing in the tournament. She traveled along with her parents from Columbus. She said beyond the game, there are opportunities to make friends.

"I love meeting other teams,” Khan said. “We met a Canadian team here and it was just really fun."

Her father, Anthony, said Cleveland’s an easy place to get around.

“I'm a Steelers fan, but I’m from Columbus, so I’ve been to a few games here,” Anthony said.

His only complaint was directed to Mother Nature.

“I just wish the weather was a little bit warmer,” Anthony said.

Shalyn Bell’s daughter plays for a volleyball team out of Elyria. Locals like her are still spending money and seeing new things around town, even if it's during a quick walk to get a bite to eat.

"It’s beautiful,” Bell said. “It was nice to just get a little fresh air.”

Mulhall said Cleveland is slated to host this event through 2027 and will likely expand next year to include courts at Public Auditorium, which is connected to the convention center.

“Sports tourism is big business and Cleveland is getting a big piece of that action,” Mulhall said.