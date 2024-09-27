No charges: Grand jury declines to indict Canton police officer for fatal 2023 shooting

A Stark County grand jury issued a no-bill Thursday for Canton Police Officer Garrett Marino, declining to charge him for the shooting death of a man found to be carrying an air gun.

The shooting happened on Dec. 5, 2023, and resulted in the death of Zachary Fornash. Marino had responded to the 900 block of Alan Page Drive SE after residents flagged him down about a man who brandished a gun during an argument.

The officer then confronted Fornash and ordered him to get on the ground. Fornash ignored the officer's commands and walked away. After Marino warned him multiple times to get on the ground and put his hands on his head, the man turned toward the officer and was shot.

As he lay there on the ground, Fornash told Marino the weapon he had was a BB gun.

News 5 Investigator Sarah Buduson talked to a criminal justice professor from Baldwin Wallace after the shooting, who reviewed body camera footage of the event. The professor told us that it was likely that an investigation would reveal that the shooting was legally justified.

Per standard departmental protocol, Marino was placed on administrative leave while the case was presented to the court and adjudicated.

"After testimony and deliberation, the grand jury declined to indict officer Marino on any criminal charges," the Stark County Prosecutor's Office said.

We've reached out to the department to see if Marino is still on leave.