'No room for that mess in East Cleveland!' Calls for cooperation after shootings

EAST CLEVELAND, OH — As East Cleveland police continue searching for the shooter or shooters who wounded at least six people early Monday, a longtime resident and activist is calling for cooperation with investigators.

"We're telling the outsiders right now, hell no," said Art McKoy. "There's no room for that kind of mess in East Cleveland and stop giving East Cleveland a bad rap."

Police body camera video released Tuesday shows a chaotic scene as officers responded to one of the shootings outside a gas station at the corner of Shaw and Euclid Avenues just after 2:00 a.m. Monday.

Investigators said at least three people were shot at that location.

Police said three other victims were wounded in two other shootings that occurred within about 90 minutes early Monday morning.

All three of the shootings happened near Shaw High School and came hours after the conclusion of the school's all-class reunion, an annual point of pride for East Cleveland residents.

Organizers said the shootings were not connected to the reunion, but McKoy was angered the event was followed by gunfire.

"I'm emotional about this because it's my community," said McKoy. "I have a business out here and I've been out here 40 years. I live in East Cleveland. I live a few blocks up from here. It's not about us. We're good people."

East Cleveland's police chief said investigators are reviewing surveillance video trying to identify the shooter or shooters.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the attacks.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with tips is asked to call (216) 25-CRIME.

