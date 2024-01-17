Non-profit Summa Health to be acquired by health care venture capital firm

Summa Health announced Wednesday that it had signed a letter of intent to be acquired by the company HATCO (Health Assurance Transformation Corporation), which the venture capital firm General Catalyst owns.

"We believe that HATCo shares our vision to drive Summa Health’s growth and success. HATCo’s immediate investment into Summa Health will drive not only near-term benefit to the organization and all those Summa Health serves but also sustainable, long-term transformation," Summa Health said.

According to Summa Health, it will continue to provide patients already within its system, as well as focus on "continued growth and enhanced access to care." After the acquisition goes through, patients will still have access to the care providers they are already seeing.

The healthcare system said current services, such as oncology, cardiology, emergency services and other things patients are used to will remain intact. Summa will still be based out of the Akron area.

Additionally, the Summa name and logo will not change.

One change, however, would be the transition of Summa's current nonprofit status to that of a for-profit hospital system.

“This alliance provides Summa Health with comprehensive opportunities to grow our organization in ways we can’t achieve alone. Many other health systems are navigating the very same challenges we must transcend,” said George Strickler, chair of Summa Health’s board of directors. “We are excited about this opportunity to work hand-in-hand with HATCo to increase investment in Summa Health and our communities and drive meaningful, transformative change that will benefit the entire healthcare industry.”

The details surrounding the cost of the deal haven't been released.

