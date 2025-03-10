Nonprofit in Cleveland hosts fundraiser movie night for the community

Sweet Dreams for Kids, a nonprofit organization in Cleveland that gives back to the community, held a movie night fundraiser last weekend to collect donations.

The nonprofit has been giving back to the community for over 16 years.

It has collected and donated almost 36,000 pairs of new pajamas to hospitalized children around the world.

The founder of the organization said they did it as a way to give back to their youngest child who was born with a cancerous tumor.

Now, the founder's daughter, Dalya Berezovsky, is the organization's president.

"I'm glad to have more people know about what we do to spread the word, [and] have like a fun family, fun night activity." said Berezovsky. "We always say we give love [and] support."

This was their third fundraising event since moving to Cleveland, and they hope to have more in the future.