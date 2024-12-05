North Canton home for developmentally disabled children to be built despite neighbors' disapproval

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The next steps have been decided when it comes to the construction of a North Canton home for children with developmental disabilities.

“At any point, they had a choice that we did not have,” said Jaedan Tucker. “We cannot pick our neighborhood up and move it. They can choose where they put a business.”

Despite disapproval from nearby neighbors like Tucker, a conditional-use permit has been approved, which Attorney Laura Mills told News 5 would allow Hope Homes Foundation, Incorporated to begin construction on a home for developmentally disabled children.

“This is a permanent residence. It isn’t transient. It isn’t some type of situation where it’s a resbit care. It is four permanent residences for children in the community,” said Laura Mills, an attorney representing Hope Homes Foundation, Incorporated.

During Wednesday’s meeting, North Canton’s Planning Commission gave their blessing to Hope Homes Foundation, Incorporated and Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities, which Sandra Hutchinson said gives her hope.

“I know the quality of education these children will receive and need,” Hutchinson said.

But neighbors like Sierra Cottle, who said she has a niece and a nephew with developmental disabilities, still feel a bit hesitant.

“I want to make sure that those needs are met within the boundaries of also keeping me and my family safe, of also making sure that we’re not messing up our property values,” Cottle said.

Multiple neighbors, including Cottle and Tucker, said they’re not against either organization or the work they’re trying to do.

“I don’t have any problem with the purpose of this business. It’s a great purpose. But it brings traffic,” said Tucker.

In an effort to address the community’s concerns about the home on 1435 Milton St. NW in North Canton, Mills detailed the plans, which include a four-person ranch-style family home for developmentally disabled children between the ages of six and 17.

She said the caretakers would not live in the home but would be there 24 hours a day to assist.

“The clear goal is to make sure that we give developmentally disabled children a family,” Mills said.

Mills even shared how homes like this one are necessary because she said some kids can’t stay at home due to their needs, or they experience challenges where their parents can’t take care of them.

“This family is built on disabled and developmental children that are living in a family setting so that they understand there are children like them,” Mills said.

“Not against them being raised in a good environment, not against them being loved properly and their needs being met, we just want to make sure it’s being done the correct way,” Cottle said.

Construction on the home is expected to begin in April 2025.