North Coast Yard hosts fireworks watch party for 4th of July

The North Coast Waterfront Development Corporation is hosting a fireworks watch party for the Fourth of July, taking place in downtown Cleveland as part of its Light Up the Lake celebration.
From 5 to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy entertainment and more at the newly poured blacktop.
Local DJ RED-I and Crooked River Circus performers will be present for the watch party.
From giant yard games and 4-Square Pickleball to hula hoops and more for teens and kids of all ages.
The Rock Hall of Fame and NEOstem are just a few local vendors who will be present with free giveaways.
Food and drinks will be on site, including:
- Happy Camper
- Sundae Skool Bus
- Shaved Ice Express
- On-Site Bar
- Franks 'N Shakes
