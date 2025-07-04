Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
North Coast Yard hosts fireworks watch party for 4th of July

From 5 to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy entertainment and more at the newly poured blacktop
The North Coast Waterfront Development Corporation is hosting a fireworks watch party for the Fourth of July, taking place in downtown Cleveland as part of its Light Up the Lake celebration.

From 5 to 10 p.m., guests can enjoy entertainment and more at the newly poured blacktop.

Local DJ RED-I and Crooked River Circus performers will be present for the watch party.

From giant yard games and 4-Square Pickleball to hula hoops and more for teens and kids of all ages.

The Rock Hall of Fame and NEOstem are just a few local vendors who will be present with free giveaways.

Food and drinks will be on site, including:

  • Happy Camper
  • Sundae Skool Bus
  • Shaved Ice Express
  • On-Site Bar
  • Franks 'N Shakes
