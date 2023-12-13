North Olmsted High School principal on paid leave due to 'allegations,' school says

The principal at the North Olmsted High School has been placed on paid administrative leave, the school says.

After questions circulated regarding his absence, the superintendent for the school district, David Brand, provided the following letter to North Olmsted High School families:

Dear North Olmsted High School Families,



It has come to the District’s attention that there have been questions and speculation in the community with regard to the absence of Principal Daniel Flood. Mr. Flood has been placed on paid administrative leave pending investigation of allegations reported to the District.



It is critical that the investigative process is carried out and therefore we cannot comment on the pending investigation or speculate as to the outcome. But, we take all allegations of misconduct seriously.



In the meantime, Assistant Principal James Koontz will serve as the interim building principal.



We appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate through this process. Rest assured that we will keep you informed of any significant developments, to the extent permitted by law, and while respecting the privacy of all parties involved.



Respectfully,



David Brand

Superintendent



At this time, it is unknown what the allegations are in relation to.

News 5 will continue to follow up on this developing story.