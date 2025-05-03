North Pointe Ballet’s Swan Lake welcomes everybody to the stage

For the dancers of North Pointe Ballet, being on this stage is what it's all about.

“It feels like magic," Kassandra Lee, a principal dancer, said. "It’s really nice. You’re floating around. I can’t believe I actually get to do this."

The company is bringing Swan Lake to life, but this performance isn’t just about classical technique. It’s about connection.

North Pointe Ballet is known for its sensory-friendly performances—adapted shows that offer a welcoming space for audience members of all abilities.

“I can let go and pretend no one is watching and really get into character,” said Lee. "It’s that ability to fully immerse in the moment that North Pointe hopes audiences feel, too."

The company’s roots are deeply personal. Executive Artistic Director Janet Dziak founded the organization nearly a decade ago, inspired by her son, who was diagnosed with autism. She watched him thrive under rehearsal lights, where others might have struggled in the traditional theater environment.

“The lights would be on during rehearsals and he was very comfortable here. And I was like, everybody deserves to have this experience,” Dziak said.

That vision became a mission: to make ballet accessible without sacrificing artistry.

Today, North Pointe Ballet offers special performances with house lights left on and quieter sound cues.

Every performance also has narrators who gently explain the story, guiding newcomers through a traditionally complex art form.

“They would be like, ‘Oh, I loved your dancing, but I’m not really sure what was going on,’” Lee shared, reflecting on past performances. “It’s really nice now that nobody has a question.”

The full-length ballet is also condensed, shortened for attention spans and comfort, without sacrificing quality.

“I really like being 100% on stage to entertain the people,” Daniel Natal said. “That’s what gets me going. Doing all that.”

This spring’s performances of Swan Lake will be held at the Lorain Palace Theatre from May 2–4, 2025, featuring a full-length production with multiple showtimes:

Location:

Lorain Palace Theatre

617 Broadway Ave.

Lorain, OH

Showtimes:



Friday, May 2 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 3 – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 4 – 2:00 p.m.

Tickets:



Orchestra – $26

Mezzanine – $24

Gallery – $22

Children ages 2 and under, seated on a lap, may attend for free. All ticket purchases are subject to a $5 Lorain Palace Theatre fee.

For ticket questions, contact: boxoffice@northpointeballet.org.