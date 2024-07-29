North Ridgeville residents trying to capture goose tangled up in fishing line

There's a goose in trouble in North Ridgeville. Residents visiting South Central Park have been trying to capture the bird recently after it was spotted with a fishing line wrapped around its legs.

Steve Holland and his wife, along with others, have been trying for over a week to help the goose, but every time someone gets close enough to grab the bird, it flies off.

Steve Holland

Holland was able to snap a photo of the goose and the fishing line. Residents are concerned for the animal's health as it looks like one of its legs has started to swell from the line.

We've reached out to the city and to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for more information.