North Royalton bans recreational marijuana businesses

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — North Royalton is among the cities across Northeast Ohio placing bans on recreational marijuana businesses.

Council President Paul Marnecheck made it clear this recreational marijuana ban could be lifted once the state develops clearer guidelines.

But for now, he says North Royalton will have this ban in effect until things evolve.

“When the state develops their guidelines, their rules, we can still have that conversation, and we can do what's best for our community,” Marnecheck said.

Marnecheck said that the council did consider enforcing a moratorium, as News 5 reported Lakewood did in December.

But, Marnecheck said that his law director advised taking this route because the city council would not be able to regulate marijuana businesses in the future.

“Our law director Tom Kelly, who was an expert in municipal law, counseled us and said you need to put a ban in place by Dec. 7. If you don't have anything in place, North Royalton would forfeit the ability forever for the future to ever put regulations in place,” said Marnecheck.

Still, some CBD health and wellness shops like EV Naturals in Parma say this type of enforcement should be up to local residents.

“I do believe that every city, municipality does have a right to say that they don’t want that in their town. But I do feel like if it was something that could be brought to a vote to the people would be the best,” said EV Naturals Manager and Partner David Magnus.

Magnus says that his shop is interested in getting into the marijuana business.

But he says the process has been challenging.

“Seems like it’s going to be pretty hard to get into unless you aren’t already established somewhat in that industry,” said Magnus.

Other CBD business owners like Robert Berg said he, too, found it difficult to get into the marijuana business due to costs and having to change his inventory.

“I probably would’ve basically had to start all over again,” Berg said.

Because of this, Berg said that he’s going to continue running Royalton CBD, which he eventually plans to turn into Tribal Balance Natural Wellness this March.

“The cost first of all, and then the customer base that I already had established, I’m not sure that it would’ve translated into going into a dispensary,” Berg said.

Berg encourages businesses interested in selling recreational marijuana to do their research and talk to the right people so they’re aware of what may have to change.