North Royalton warns residents of online application scam that 'looks authentic'

The City of North Royalton is advising residents to be cautious, as someone is sending fraudulent emails to target individuals who have filed planning commission applications.

According to North Royalton Law Director Thomas Kelly, individuals have received emails with attached invoices from the would-be thieves asking for money to be wired for additional fees in connection with their recent applications.

Kelly said the emails appear to be real but lack the city's @northroyalton.org domain.

"These requests contain detailed information and look authentic because the scammer is using information from real applications, which are publicly posted on our website," Kelly said.

The city has reached out to recent applicants to warn them.

"We wish to advise anyone who has applied for anything with the City, whether it pertains to building permits or the Board of Zoning Appeals, to make sure you validate any request for payment thoroughly before paying an invoice to ensure it is legitimate," said Kelly. "When it pertains to the City of North Royalton, please know we do not request wired payment. If you have any questions or concerns about a payment, please call the relevant department prior to proceeding."