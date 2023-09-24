KENT, Ohio — Pure Passions Farms in Kent is joining the fun to celebrate National Alpaca Farm Days.

Northeast Ohio farm celebrates National Alpaca Farm Days

Their event is from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. People visiting their farm will have the opportunity to meet, pet and take pictures with alpacas and even some goats.

Live at Pure Passions Farms in Kent for National Alpaca Farm Days

There will also be other activities for visitors to enjoy, like face-painting, eating from their ice cream truck and playing basketball.

Alpaca Farm Days is a nationwide event where participating member farms of the Alpaca Owners Association, Inc. welcome the community onto their ranch for a safe and educational event.

Before coming to Pure Passions Farm, the owner says you must go to their website to reserve your spot.