Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Northeast Ohio farm celebrates National Alpaca Farm Days

Pure Passions Farm's event is from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors can meet, pet and take pictures with alpacas and even some goats.
Alpaca Farm Days is a nationwide event where participating member farms of the Alpaca Owners Association, Inc. welcome the community onto their ranch for a safe and educational event.
thumbnail_IMG_1092.jpeg
Posted at 10:28 AM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 10:28:18-04

KENT, Ohio — Pure Passions Farms in Kent is joining the fun to celebrate National Alpaca Farm Days.

Northeast Ohio farm celebrates National Alpaca Farm Days

Their event is from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. People visiting their farm will have the opportunity to meet, pet and take pictures with alpacas and even some goats.

Live at Pure Passions Farms in Kent for National Alpaca Farm Days

There will also be other activities for visitors to enjoy, like face-painting, eating from their ice cream truck and playing basketball.

Alpaca Farm Days is a nationwide event where participating member farms of the Alpaca Owners Association, Inc. welcome the community onto their ranch for a safe and educational event.

Before coming to Pure Passions Farm, the owner says you must go to their website to reserve your spot.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.