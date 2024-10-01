Northeast Ohio Salvation Army heading south to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene

OHIO — Hurricane Helene, now being called the largest storm to hit Florida's Big Bend region, has left a path of destruction across the Southeast.

The storm has impacted parts of Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Virginia, devastating some neighborhoods and leaving thousands without power, water, and shelter.

Northeast Ohioans riding out aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Florida

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Thursday night, and for many residents, it has been nearly five days without access to essential resources.

The Salvation Army is working to provide relief and has made an urgent call for assistance from its Northeast Ohio division.

Local Salvation Army volunteers to aid in recovery efforts

Two volunteers from Northeast Ohio will travel to Florida over the next two weeks to assist in providing support to residents and assessing storm damage.

More volunteers are expected to be deployed as additional base camps are set up.

Bryan Peabody, a major with the Salvation Army in Northeast Ohio, said more help will be needed as recovery efforts expand.

“We'll deploy more individuals to assist with feeding, hydration, and distributing food boxes and cleanup kits once base camps are established,” Peabody said.

Despite financial challenges for many, the Salvation Army remains hopeful that people will continue to donate and help the ongoing relief efforts.

For those looking to assist, donations can be made at here. Volunteer opportunities are also available through the organization’s website.