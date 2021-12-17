Northeast Ohio schools making changes as COVID-19 surges across the state

STOW, OH — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Northeast Ohio, more school districts are announcing changes to adjust to rising case counts.

At Stow-Munroe Falls High, the school's 1,700 students will move to on-line classes beginning Monday the district announced Friday after 61 students and staff at the school reported cases of COVID-19.

"Oh gosh, we were in single digits at the high school a week ago," said Assistant Superintendent Kristen Prough, "so it was really a sudden uptick that occurred on Monday."

The district is one of many across the area adapting on-the-fly to sick students and staff.

On Friday, Cleveland Municipal School District closed 14 buildings after the district said a large number of staff called in sick making it difficult to find substitutes.

In a statement, the district said only a portion of those illnesses were directly attributable to COVID-19, but the latest state health department numbers show CMSD reported 239 new COVID cases in students and staff this week. That's the highest number of any district in the state according to the state's reporting.

With holidays coming up, there are concerns that gatherings could mean even more spread.

Twinsburg schools today announced the district will begin 2022 with virtual learning.

In a statement to parents, the district said the planned two weeks of on-line classes will keep students and teachers home during the incubation period following the holidays.

In Stow, Prough said the district has a system in place allowing parents to report COVID-19 cases during winter break.

She said administrators will keep an eye on the numbers but remain hopeful high school students will be able to return to classes in-person when school resumes Jan. 6.