Norwalk Post of OSHP investigating fatal single-car crash

Highway Patrol
Paul Kiska
Emblem on a vehicle of a Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.
Highway Patrol
Posted

The Norfolk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-car crash in Huron County Sunday.

A man from Shiloh was driving a 2009 Chevrolet HHR east on US 224 when he ran off the left side of the road and struck a ditch and a tree, OSHP said.

Authorities say the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries due to the crash.

OSHP says the crash remains under investigation.

