Norwalk Post of OSHP investigating fatal single-car crash

The Norfolk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single-car crash in Huron County Sunday.
A man from Shiloh was driving a 2009 Chevrolet HHR east on US 224 when he ran off the left side of the road and struck a ditch and a tree, OSHP said.
Authorities say the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries due to the crash.
OSHP says the crash remains under investigation.
