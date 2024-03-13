Notre Dame College hosts school fair for students to find new university

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — After more than 100 years of operation, Notre Dame College in South Euclid announced its closure at the end of the current semester.

However, the institution is partnering with several colleges and universities to ensure current students have a pathway to continue their education seamlessly.

In a bid to provide a smooth transition for its students, NDC has initiated a Teach-Out program in collaboration with partner institutions.

This initiative allows students in good standing with at least 60 completed credits to secure guaranteed admission at one of the partner schools.

These students will also benefit from comparable tuition costs and the transfer of all credits earned at NDC.

"Our primary focus has been to ensure our students can successfully continue their education, graduate, and – in the tradition of the Sisters of Notre Dame – live a life of personal, professional, and global responsibility," Terri Bradford Eason, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Notre Dame College said in a media release.

Facing challenges such as declining enrollment, financial constraints, and changing demographics, the decision to close was not made lightly.

Despite efforts to address these issues, including refinancing debt and exploring potential partnerships, the financial gap proved insurmountable for the college.

Interim President John Smetanka expressed the institution's dedication to facilitating a smooth transition for students, faculty, and staff.

"We are all saddened by the need to make this decision, but rest assured that as we move forward, we are doing everything we can to ensure a smooth transition for our students to continue their education," said Smetanka in a statement.

NDC will host a Partner College/University Fair on Wednesday, March 13, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Keller Gymnasium.

This event aims to provide students with personalized assistance in determining their best path forward.

Representatives from the partner institutions will be available to offer guidance and support.

The Teach-Out program offers opportunities for students to continue their education at partner institutions such as Baldwin Wallace University, Cleveland State University, Hiram College, John Carroll University, Kent State University, Lake Erie College, Ursuline College, Walsh University, and Mercyhurst University.

Faculty and staff will also receive support in navigating their career transitions through HR assistance provided by NDC.

Despite the closure, the Board of Trustees expressed gratitude to the college community for its enduring support.

For more information and updates, members of the NDC community are encouraged to visit the college’s official website.