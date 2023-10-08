Oberlin Underground Railroad Center celebrates grand opening

OBERLIN, Ohio — The City of Oberlin and Oberlin College invited the community to their grand opening of the Oberlin Underground Railroad Center on Saturday.

The Underground Railroad Center Design team worked with crews to renovate this building from the Oberlin Gasholder Building (AKA the “Round House”) into a unique site for tourists to come and be informed.

Now, the center will celebrate the city’s rich history in the anti-slavery movement and honor African-American heritage.

There also are live exhibits from Oberlin College Archives from the era of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1853.

The address to visit this location is 272 South Main Street in Oberlin.