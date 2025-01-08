ODOT engineers close lane at Dead Man’s Curve to investigate uptick in crashes

Cleveland Fire crews have responded to 28 crashes since Jan. 6 at the same location on I-90’s notorious Dead Man's Curve.

There were four crashes before noon Wednesday, including a pileup involving seven vehicles.

“Going to the same location 10 times in a shift will get people's attention,” Lt. Mike Norman, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Fire Department, said.

According to the department, the sharp curve on I-90 has seen an uptick in accidents since Monday.

“This morning, they were clearing the scene and getting called right back to [a] scene,” Norman said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported that road conditions during the crashes were “salted dry conditions.”

“Yeah, it’s really not a common area for winter crashes, so this is kind of perplexing us a little bit,” ODOT spokesperson Brent Kovacs said.

The frequency of incidents raised concerns among Cleveland first responders.

The unusual pattern prompted the Cleveland Police Department to ask ODOT to investigate whether there might be an underlying issue with the roadway. Around noon, crews closed a lane to begin their analysis.

ODOT engineers took a closer look at what was happening by focusing on the far left and center lanes.

Those lanes, where most crashes occurred, are known for fast-moving traffic.

Cars have reportedly been sliding into the center barrier.

However, ODOT’s initial findings revealed no signs of ice, moisture, or other environmental factors.

Officials speculate that speed or driver distractions may have contributed to the crashes.

Norman reminds drivers of the dangers: “Put the phones down and drive carefully around the curves—especially with more winter weather heading our way.”

Back in 2021, The Ohio Department of Transportation issued an update on its Innerbelt Modernization Plan, which includes dramatically relaxing the curve.

In-Depth: What is the future for Cleveland's Dead Man's Curve?

