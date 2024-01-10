ODOT releases video of SUV hitting snow plow truck

Watch Now
The Ohio Department of Transportation warned motorists earlier this week to slow down after a driver smashed into a snow plow truck. Now, the agency has released video showing the crash.
Posted at 3:59 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 15:59:43-05

The Ohio Department of Transportation warned motorists earlier this week to slow down after a suspected distracted driver smashed into a snow plow truck. Now, the agency has released a video showing the crash.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Interstate 90 near the West 118th Street exit.

New footage shows the snow plow sitting stationary on the road when an SUV heading in the same direction comes into the frame and clips the front of the plow, causing the smaller vehicle to go off the right side of the road.

According to ODOT, the person's suspected distracted driving would likely have caused a crash into another car had the snow plow not been sitting there.

