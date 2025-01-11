ODOT seeks to improve traffic safety near Avon Lake's Ford Ohio Assembly Plant

AVON LAKE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking for your feedback on a study to improve safety and congestion because of Ford Ohio Assembly Plant’s expansion in Avon Lake.

News 5 reached out to the Ohio Department of Transportation on Friday, and they weren’t available for an interview.

However, according to a study on ODOT’s website, the department said there have been more than 1,400 reported crashes from 2019 to 2023 in the area.

Sheffield Lake local Craig Lewis said he’s noticed a few more crashes in recent years.

However, he said it doesn’t seem like a regular issue.

Still, he’s glad ODOT is doing something to look at congestion, among other improvements for drivers, pedestrians and even bicyclists.

“If there’s anything they can do to help make things a little more convenient [and] less congested, obviously we would all appreciate it,” Lewis said.

As the owner of Erie Outfitters in Sheffield Lake, Lewis said he welcomes any opportunity to boost sales for his fishing business.

“We kind of started this as a mom-and-pop business,” Lewis said.

That’s why he said he’s optimistic about Ford Ohio Assembly Plant’s expansion, which News 5 first told you about last August when the company announced its plans to begin an all-electric commercial van in Avon Lake in 2026.

This would double Ford’s workforce in Lorain County by adding 1,800 jobs.

Ford plans to start production of all-electric commercial van at Lorain County plant in 2026

“Increased traffic is always good for business. I’m hoping it doesn’t cause too many rush hour issues in the morning heading up towards I-90. It’s already getting congested, and I imagine it’s going to get busier and busier,” said Lewis.

With help from the community, ODOT hopes to use this information to develop a plan to identify specific transportation recommendations to support increased traffic from Ford’s expansion.

“Anytime new people come to the community with Ford hiring, it’s going to bring people to the community, so the increase [in] traffic will hopefully benefit me and outweigh the inconvenience of having to wait a few minutes,” Lewis said.

The last day to submit your comments is next Friday, Jan. 17.