Officer turned midwife: Medina Township Police officer helps deliver a baby girl

The baby girl of a Medina Township family made a grand entrance on Nov. 30.

According to a Facebook post by the Medina Township Police Department, one of their officers, Officer Gnezda, sprung into action and helped deliver the baby girl.

Gnezda was praised for her ability to guide the new mom through the delivery.

Two other Median Township officers, Miltner and Harrenton, received a shoutout in the post for their supporting roles during the delivery.

According to the post, mom and baby are doing well.