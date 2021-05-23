Watch
NewsLocal NewsAshland County News

Actions

1 dead after Ashland County crash

items.[0].image.alt
Storyblocks
Animated illustration of a car crash.
Car Crash GIF
Posted at 10:06 AM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 10:06:12-04

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Ashland County crash.

The crash happened on State Route 603 near mile marker 2 before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Troopers said Alexander Switzer, 23, was driving a 1992 Ford Mustang 5.0 southbound on State Route 603 when he failed to negotiate a turn and overturned after striking a ditch.

Switzer was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old passenger was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said speed and alcohol are considered to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.