1 dead after Ashland County crash

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Ashland County crash.

The crash happened on State Route 603 near mile marker 2 before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Troopers said Alexander Switzer, 23, was driving a 1992 Ford Mustang 5.0 southbound on State Route 603 when he failed to negotiate a turn and overturned after striking a ditch.

Switzer was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old passenger was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said speed and alcohol are considered to be factors in the crash.

