2 deputies exposed to fentanyl during Ashland County drug arrest

ASHLAND, Ohio — Two deputies were exposed to fentanyl during a drug arrest in Ashland County Monday morning.

Police alerted the jail on Monday that they were en route to arrest a woman.

When they arrived, they suspected her of having fentanyl and other drugs in her bra.

During the search, a baggie of a white substance was found inside her bra.

As deputies pulled the bag out, it tore open and released the drug.

Shortly after, the deputies started having overdose reactions and were given Narcan.

The deputies were transported to the hospital and are expected to be released later on Monday.

According to authorities, the woman was transported to the hospital but did not experience any symptoms of an overdose. She was later returned to jail.