Driver crashes into Loudonville elementary school after fleeing authorities

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — A driver crashed into a Loudonville elementary school after attempting to flee from authorities, troopers said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they received a call around 3:30 a.m. about a man driving recklessly on I-71 northbound near mile marker 151.

When troopers attempted to pull over the blue 2011 Dodge Ram pick-up truck, the 25-year-old man pulled over towards the right berm and partially stopped in the right lane before fleeing the scene.

The man exited the interstate and continued speeding on U.S. 30 eastbound, troopers said.

Troopers said the 25-year-old exited onto State Route 60 and continued onto Union Street where he crossed over E. Bustle Street, failed to maintain control and struck McMullen Elementary School.

The man was treated at the scene and transported to the Mansfield Ohio Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

He was not wearing his safety belt and troopers believe that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

